Mother-of-two claims that she and her children regularly communicate with ALIENS - and says her kids know when extraterrestrials plan to 'show up' on Earth

A mom claims that her two children regularly communicate with aliens - following in her footsteps after she began contacting extraterrestrials at the age of 17.

Paulina Martinez, 36, is an artist, holistic therapist and content creator who lives with her two children, aged eight and nine.

She also boasts 94,000 followers on TikTok where she posts clips related to extraterrestrials, tarot cards and more.

'My interest first started when I was about 13 years old and my mom's husband used to talk about the topic,' Paulina, from Mexico, told Jam Press.

When I was 17, I met a couple who were holistic therapists and they talked about these beings, "The Race," and how they are helping us.

'For the last six years, I've been in contact with a Pleiadian [type of alien] being who teaches me about "The Matrix," although he refers to it as "The Program."'

In one viral video, Martinez said that her children regularly communicate with non-human beings, sparking online debate about the topic.

'It started with my son when he was four years old,' she said. 'He would talk about a being he called "my purple friend."

'He said the alien was a girl and that she would take him flying off the planet. They are still in touch.

'She showed him her planet and, surprisingly enough, we have met other people who have seen the exact same planet in their dreams or visions.

'They say it's in the star cluster Pleiades.

'It's important to mention that I never talked to my children about extraterrestrials or anything like that, precisely because I didn't want to put that sort of information in their mind until they were older.

'It wasn't until they started having contact that I started touching on the subject.'

When asked about the kind of messages they receive from their alien contacts, Paulina said they're mostly about the 'big waves of energy that our planet is currently receiving.'

