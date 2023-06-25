Motorcycle and E-Scooter Accidents Claimed 53 Lives and Caused 965 Injuries in the UAE

Official Data Reveals 53 Fatalities and 965 Injuries in Motorcycle and E-Scooter Accidents Last Year in the UAE

According to recently released statistics from the Ministry of Interior, a total of 728 road accidents involving bicycles, motorcycles, and e-scooters occurred across the UAE in 2022. Among these incidents, motorcycles were involved in 605 accidents, resulting in 45 deaths and 819 injuries. Additionally, bicycle accidents caused seven fatalities and 105 injuries. E-bikes were responsible for 32 accidents, resulting in one fatality and 41 injuries. The data also revealed that e-scooters were involved in 17 accidents, resulting in one death and 20 injuries.

The figures did not include data from previous years or a breakdown based on location. However, Dubai Police reported a significant increase in motorcycle accidents, recording 400 incidents in 2021 compared to 300 accidents in 2020.

Thomas Edelmann, the managing director of Road Safety UAE, emphasized the need for protective measures for vulnerable road users. He highlighted the importance of both stronger road users caring for those who are more vulnerable and vulnerable road users demonstrating cautious driving behavior. Edelmann also expressed concern that the current rider ecosystem lacks the necessary safety changes, particularly for delivery drivers who face high rates of injuries and deaths due to reckless driving.

Edelmann called for regulatory action, suggesting the prohibition of performance-based schemes, implementation of tracking technologies, and centralized monitoring of rider behavior, similar to the practices employed in the taxi industry. He praised the recent safety improvements by the Road and Transport Authority's Dubai Taxi Corporation as a potential model.

To promote road safety among motorcycle, bicycle, and e-scooter users, UAE authorities frequently launch traffic safety campaigns. Recently, Abu Dhabi authorities introduced new road rules specifically for delivery bike riders, mandating that they stay in the right-hand lane on roads with a speed limit of 100kph or higher. Dubai had previously implemented similar regulations to enhance rider safety, collaborating with Dubai Police to create a manual outlining safety precautions.

The manual included guidelines such as prohibiting riders from carrying backpacks and setting a maximum speed limit of 100kph. These efforts aim to improve the safety of two-wheeler users and reduce the number of accidents, injuries, and fatalities on the roads.

