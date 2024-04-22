Rare Case: Pakistani Woman Gives Birth to Sextuplets Within an Hour in Rawalpindi

In a remarkable and extremely rare incident, 27-year-old Zeenat Waheed, a woman from Pakistan, delivered six babies at the District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi. The newborns consist of four boys and two girls, each weighing less than two pounds. Despite the unusual circumstances, all six babies and their mother are in good health, according to Dr. Farzana, the hospital's medical superintendent.

Zeenat's first childbirth was anything but ordinary. She experienced labor pain on Thursday night and was promptly brought to the hospital. Within an hour, she gave birth to the sextuplets, with the first two babies being boys. The delivery sequence also included a baby girl, making it an extraordinary event.

The medical team placed the babies in an incubator to ensure their well-being. Although Zeenat faced complications after delivery, her condition is expected to normalize in the coming days. Family members expressed their joy over the birth of these six precious babies.

Sextuplet pregnancies are incredibly rare, occurring in just one out of every 4.5 million pregnancies. Such live births represent a remarkable achievement in the field of obstetrics. Multiple pregnancies can result from various factors, including the fertilization of separate eggs by different sperm (fraternal twins) or the splitting of a fertilized egg before implantation (identical twins). In recent years, reproductive technologies like ovulation-stimulating medicines and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) have contributed to the occurrence of multiple pregnancies.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

