Retro Footage of Hajj Document Pilgrims' Journey to Makkah and Holy Sites

Many people have interacted with retro videos that have been circulated especially since the beginning of this Hajj season, showing pilgrims while performing the Hajj rituals in the past.

The videos, filmed by travelers and historians, document the journey of pilgrims starting from departing their countries for Makkah and the holy sites until they finish their Hajj rituals.

Some of the filmed video reports tell the story of the pilgrims’ journeys from different parts of the world, triggering interaction by followers who highlighted the Kingdom’s qualitative shifts in serving pilgrims over the past decades.

The filmed scenes showed the pilgrims’ long journeys via sea and land in order to reach Makkah and the holy sites. The pilgrims’ journeys used to take months or years.

The hardship of Hajj in the past was obvious in the photographs and the filmed scenes with the feelings of fear and anxiety appearing on their faces during their journeys to Makkah.

The scenes also showed pilgrims while standing in Arafat and during their presence in Mina.

In this regard, followers highlighted services, facilities, security and safety that the Hajj pilgrims have enjoyed since the era of King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman, as opposed to the hardship that pilgrims had faced previously.

Such services are provided with the country currently receiving millions of pilgrims from around the world.



