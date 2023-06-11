Search underway for 3 Brits in Egypt after Red Sea boat fire

Egyptian authorities are searching for three British tourists who went missing after a fire broke out on a boat in the Red Sea.

The vessel, called the Hurricane, caught fire off the coast of Marsa Alam on Sunday morning.

Authorities for the Red Sea Governorate said the blaze started following what was reported to be an electrical fault. An investigation by public prosecutors is underway.

“The initial examination resulted in an electrical short circuit in the engine room, and the investigation authorities went to conduct an inspection and investigation,” the governorate said in a statement.

“The crew and passengers were rescued by the boat named ‘Blue’ and returned to central Marsa Alam, and a search is still underway for three British passengers by the concerned authorities and other boats … the Ambulance Authority and the Directorate of Health Affairs have been notified to raise the level of readiness and follow-up is underway.”

Twenty-four people were rescued, including 12 people from the UK, as well as crew and diving guides.

The Hurricane had been on a dive cruise and was due to return to Port Ghalib, from where it set off on June 6.

BBC News correspondent Sally Nabil said: “This is really bad news for the tourism industry. They depend on tourism, particularly British tourism.”

The UK Foreign Office said: “We are in contact with local authorities following an incident aboard a dive boat near Marsa Alam, and are supporting British nationals involved.”

