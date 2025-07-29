“Shark Tank Dubai” Season 3 Achieves Remarkable Success and Supports 25 Startups with AED 42 Million in Investments

The third season of “Shark Tank Dubai,” broadcast on Dubai TV, part of Dubai Media, achieved remarkable success with investments exceeding AED 42 million, benefiting 25 projects from the UAE and the region. This milestone highlights the program’s vital role in empowering entrepreneurs, expanding their investment opportunities, and supporting their contributions to Dubai’s economic growth.

This aligns with Dubai Media’s efforts to support Dubai’s innovation- and knowledge-based economy and the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy, increase foreign direct investment, and position Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities.

Over 13 episodes, the season featured 77 entrepreneurs locally and regionally who saw Dubai as a land of opportunity. They pitched their unique ideas to a panel of seasoned investors with extensive expertise in various investment sectors.

Statement from Dubai Media

Sarah Aljarman, Senior Vice President of TV and Radio, affirmed the program’s impact: “Shark Tank Dubai has become a turning point for supporting SMEs in the UAE and the region. It stimulates the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dubai and empowers entrepreneurs to fulfil their ambitions.”

She added that many of the showcased projects demonstrated strong market potential and scalability, with investors showing great interest in their innovative approaches.

“The show has transformed into an innovative platform that nurtures entrepreneurial dreams, promotes foreign investment, and contributes to Dubai’s economic growth across sectors. It inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs who aspire to launch successful ventures from Dubai to the world.”

Top Funded Projects

According to Dubai Media, the highest-funded project was “MediChip” by Khatija Ali, which received AED 7.2 million. The project offers a groundbreaking patch-like device for cancer treatment that minimizes side effects typically associated with chemotherapy.

Next was “Health Nag”, led by Bradley Warwick-Browne and Natasha Rudatsenko (Estonia/UK), which secured AED 3.75 million for its advanced health products including supplements and therapeutic formulations.

Other notable investments:

• Shake Your Plants – AED 3.2M (Justine Dampt and Lia Coelho)

• Cado Gifting – AED 2M (Leila Al Marashi, UAE)

• Chef Nouel Oatis – AED 2M (Nouel Catis, Philippines)

• Nutrical – AED 2M (Soniya Ashar, India)

• PetBae – AED 1.85M (Joey Chaaya, Lebanon)

• Pastel Cakes – AED 1.75M (Maha & Nada Safa)

Six Strategic Projects – AED 1.5M Each

1. Save Me App – Zaynab Elhaj (Morocco) – affordable fresh food

2. MIAM – Sylvain Perret and Chris (France) – lactose-free ice cream

3. Trainmate – George El Nachar (Lebanese) AI-based personal fitness plans

4. NR – Nassir Al Khan (Saudi Arabia)

5. Liwa Coffee Roastery – Rashed Alfalasi (UAE)

6. Yala Kombucha – Aurelija Lapieniene, (Lithuania)

Other Funded Projects

• Libas – AED 1.2M (Paolo Khayat, Lebanon) – luxury second hand fashion platform

• AED 1M each:

o Sip (Julian & Stephanie Martin)

o Bijou Butter (Alanood Jassim) – UAE’s first butter brand

o JamaliBox (Haydar Zayat, Syria)

o The Creative Train (Razan Sharab, Jordan)

• Deborah Henning Official – AED 920K

• Following – AED 850K (Hajar Al Yousfi & Zain Ali Khan) – connects influencers & brands

• Bloomspoon – AED 800K (Mostafa Khattab, Egypt)

• Ata3allam – AED 750K (Jennifer Aouad, Lebanon)

• L&L SKIN – AED 700K (Irina Pogorevich, Russia)

• FUDGee Kids – AED 400K (Stacey Loftus, UK)

Investor Panel

The core investor panel included leading regional and international names:

• Elie Khouri, Founder of Vivium Holding and Chairman of Omnicom Media Group MENA

• HE Faisal Belhoul – Emirati entrepreneur, Vice Chairman, Dubai Chambers

• Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at Damac Properties and Founder & CEO of PRYPCO

Each episode also featured guest investors such as:

• Adel Sajan (Danube Group)

• Mohamed Ballout (Kitopi)

• Noor Sweid (Global Ventures)

• Tawfiq Kridieh (Brands For Less)

• Sima Ved (Apparel Group)

• Mona Kattan (Kayali)

• Mona Ataya (Mumzworld , Bayt.com)

• Cordell Broadus (Creative investor and son of Snoop Dogg)

• Ahmad Al Suwaidi, (Al Suwaidi Electric)

• Matt Higgins (RSE Ventures)