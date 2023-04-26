SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

The Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police successfully carried out two high-quality security operations in collaboration with other police agencies in the country. These operations resulted in the arrest of a gang consisting of 24 members of Arab and Asian nationalities who were in possession of 120 kilograms of hashish and 3 million Captagon tablets, with a market value of over 23.5 million dirhams. These two operations are classified as one of the most significant drug busts in the emirate.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Majed Al Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, the first case involved intelligence gathered on a group of Asian nationals who were planning to distribute drugs to a targeted audience with the help of an accomplice who was located outside the country. Based on this information, Sharjah Police, in coordination with Dubai and Ajman police, conducted surveillance and laid a trap to apprehend the suspects and their associates.

At the stroke of midnight, all members of the gang were arrested one by one. The team was able to seize the drugs hidden in a container with the help of Dubai Police, containing 3 million Captagon tablets.

Al Asam added that during that time, there was another team working on monitoring another criminal group that was involved in the possession and promotion of cannabis. The security effort was coordinated and distributed to achieve the rapid arrest of both gangs, resulting in the confiscation of 120 kilograms of cannabis in cooperation with the Ajman Police General Headquarters.

Sharjah Police urged members of the community, especially young people, to cooperate in protecting society from falling into the trap of drugs by reporting any suspicious cases they may encounter, either by calling 8004654 or emailing dea@shjpolice.gov.ae.

