The #DubaiDestinations summer campaign offers the coolest opportunity for family adventures

Summer holidays invariably evoke beautiful memories of family adventures and long-awaited opportunities to unwind, recharge, and escape the stresses of daily life. The #DubaiDestinations summer campaign makes family summer getaways infinitely more fun by unlocking the doors to an amazing variety of air-conditioned indoor leisure facilities across the city that every member of the family, regardless of age, looks forward to eagerly. As children anticipate the start of their summer break, it signals the beginning of a joyous escape filled with excitement, adventure and fond memories.

As Dubai strives to be the best city in the world to work, live, and visit, it has exerted tireless efforts to build a strong foundation to achieve this strategic vision. Both the public and private sectors have contributed to establishing world-class infrastructure across all sectors, including hospitality and entertainment. The emirate has distinguished itself by upholding global standards and offering exceptional facilities while continually enhancing its position as a premier destination on the global tourism map, with the list of attractions it offers expanding by the year.

Ski Dubai

One of Dubai’s most iconic leisure destinations, Ski Dubai instantly transports visitors into a winter wonderland far removed from the bright sunshine on the outside. Located in the Mall of the Emirates, it is the first leisure venue of its kind in the Middle East and features one of the world’s longest indoor ski slopes spanning over 1,300 feet. Children aged 4–12 can enroll for a summer camp full of fun activities and interactive learning experiences. The Snow Park at Ski Dubai spans over 3,000 square metres with diverse attractions for all ages. Young guests (aged 2–14) require adult supervision. Visitors can also get to make pals with penguins in a fun and educational encounter with the polar creatures.

KidZania

A favourite destination among the little ones year-round, this amusement centre offers children aged 2 to 16 the chance to experience over 40 real-world careers in a mini-city that spans 7,000 square metres. Combining elements of education and entertainment perfectly, this leisure venue helps children learn about various jobs, responsibilities, and life skills through immersive role-play.

Dubai Parks and Resorts

One of Dubai’s top entertainment destinations, Dubai Parks and Resorts brings together theme park excitement, the enchantment of movies, and the fun aspect of sports in one location. It features beautifully designed spaces for the whole family. Real Madrid World, the newest attraction, offers over 40 football-themed experiences and celebrates the history of the world’s most decorated football club. Motiongate Dubai showcases Hollywood magic with popular characters and live shows. LEGOLAND offers kids over 40 attractions and a water park with age-appropriate rides.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Dubai’s largest indoor theme park, IMG covers over 1.5 million square feet and can host more than 20,000 guests daily. It features six adventure zones, including famed global brands like Marvel and Cartoon Network, along with IMG Boulevard, The Lost Valley, The Haunted Hotel, and the IMG Kids Zone. The venue boasts thrilling rollercoasters and attractions based on famous characters.

The Green Planet

Nature lovers will enjoy this indoor bio-dome that recreates a tropical rainforest setting. Located in City Walk, The Green Planet features exotic birds, rare animals, and unique plants. Experiences include rainforest camping, zookeeper activities, and summer jungle camps.

Visitors can get up close with sloths, armadillos, anteaters, porcupines, lemurs, hedgehogs, reptiles like anacondas and pythons, among more than 3,000 plants and animals. Experts are at hand to provide additional insights about each exhibit to enrich the visitor experience.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo

Located in Dubai Mall, this is one of the world’s largest suspended aquariums, holding 10 million litres of water. Visitors can get up close to more than 140 marine species, including sharks and rays. The 48-metre tunnel, 11 metres below the surface, offers a unique view of marine life.

Guests can also watch trained divers feed the animals. The underwater zoo features environments that mimic rainforests, rocky shores, and ocean, helping showcase the biodiversity of aquatic life.

OliOli

OliOli features a collection of interactive exhibits designed for curious, learning-loving young minds. It includes six permanent galleries with more than 40 hands-on exhibits, each carefully designed to achieve educational and developmental goals in a fun and engaging way. From the Air Gallery, where children can explore scientific phenomena, to ‘Toshi’s Nets,’ which offer adventurous-looking yet completely safe play structures, every child can find a space for creativity and discovery. In the ‘Cars and Ramps’ gallery, kids learn the value of perseverance and determination through hands-on experiences, while the ‘Future Park’ lets them engage in artistic pursuits in a participatory and interactive environment.

Magic Planet

Magic Planet represents one of the region’s most popular family entertainment centres, with outlets scattered across various malls in Dubai. This venue offers an exciting selection of games, indoor rides, simulators, and skill-based challenges, providing guests of all ages and preferences a fun-filled experience.

Adventure Zone by Adventure HQ

This destination is never short of thrills, especially for adventure enthusiasts. It offers real challenges through a variety of activities and experiences with an adventurous theme, all within a safe indoor environment. These include rock-wall climbing that mimics mountain surfaces, rope bridges suspended at various heights (both high for thrill-seekers and low for kids), a skateboarding zone, trampolines, and a dedicated play area for young children. The venue also enforces strict safety measures, supervised by a professional team.

In addition to these highlights, Dubai offers dozens of other indoor entertainment venues suitable for summer visitors. These destinations are designed to offer both fun and learning experiences, especially for the young at heart, in safe environments that meet the highest global standards.

Dubai continues to establish itself as the best city in the world to work, live and visit – thanks to its unmatched portfolio of diverse attractions and exceptional quality of life.