Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Six in Abu Dhabi Home

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense responded to a report received by the operations room, indicating a fire incident in a house in the Muaziz area. Specialized teams immediately headed to the scene of the incident and started rescue, evacuation, fire suppression, and medical assistance operations.

The incident resulted in the death of 6 people, two serious injuries, and five moderate injuries. The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying that the Almighty may envelop them in His vast mercy. They also wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The Civil Defense Authority highlighted that investigations are still ongoing to determine the causes of the fire by the relevant authorities. They urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading or circulating rumors about the incident.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.