TV star drops a million dollars from helicopter over group of people

A TV star dropped around one million dollars from a helicopter over a large crowd of people in the Czech Republic.

Czech TV personality Kamil Bartoshek pulled the stunt after making a pledge to his followers on social media that he would give them an unforgettable gift.

Announcing a competition via his own social network platforms, Bartoshek decided to pick not just one winner, but reward everyone who took part in it.

Competition entrants then received an email which contained details of where to meet for an event, the details of which the social media personality left unspecified, according to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

A video on his YouTube channel shows him preparing the money, which can be seen being packed into bags.

Footage then shows the bags being put into a large metal storage container, so that it can be lifted into the air by a helicopter.

A subsequent video posted on X, formerly Twitter, showed the moment the money was released, which saw the crowd scattering to collect the rumoured one million dollar bills released by Bartoshek as part of his stunt.

Comments on the latter video saw viewers divided by the necessity of the act, with others impressed by Bartoshek's generosity.

One user said: 'Generous celebrity.'

A second joked: 'Lucky for the people below he didn't decide to pull this stunt using coins...'

Another simply added: 'That's awesome.'

A fourth quipped: 'Wish someone would do that over my house.'

