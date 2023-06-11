Two newlyweds drowned while on their honeymoon in Indonesia

A recently married doctor couple from Poonamallee drowned during their honeymoon in Bali, while they were riding a water bike, during a photoshoot.

The couple, identified as Lokeshwaran and Vibushnia, tied the knot on June 1 at a marriage hall in Poonamallee. Vibushnia's father, Selvam, and relatives were informed about the accident and have traveled to Indonesia. Lokeshwaran's body was recovered on Friday, while Vibushnia's body was found on Saturday morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had planned a speed boat ride, which turned tragic when the boat toppled, dragging them into the sea. The exact details leading to the incident are yet to be determined.

The family is now making arrangements to bring the bodies back to Chennai. They have sought assistance from the Tamil Nadu government and the central government, requesting support through the Indian embassy in Indonesia.

Due to the lack of direct flights from Indonesia to Chennai, the bodies will be transported to Malaysia before being brought back to Tamil Nadu.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Sennerkuppam village, where Vibushnia's family resides. Neighbours recall the couple's wedding, noting their apparent happiness.

The newly weds' untimely demise has saddened their relatives, who had been looking forward to meeting them on their return.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.