Weather Forecast for Makkah and at the Holy Sites

By SPA

The Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM) forecast clear weather for the next hours in Makkah and Mina, and partly cloudy in Arafat and Muzdalifah.

 According to the NCM website, temperature reached 34 degrees in the morning in Makkah, with southeasterly winds reaching a speed of 10-20 km/h.

 Temperatures mid-morning reached 34 degrees in Mina, and 33 degrees in Arafat and Muzdalifah.

