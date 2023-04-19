"WHAT'S LEFT": A unique expedition led by Sunreef ambassador Mike Horn

Sunreef Ambassador Mike Horn is a South African-born adventurer, explorer, and motivational speaker who is best known for his numerous expeditions to remote and extreme environments around the world. In 2008, Horn embarked on an expedition aboard the Pangaea sailing yacht, a custom-built vessel designed specifically for scientific research and exploration.



The 2008 Pangaea expedition was a four-year circumnavigation, during which Horn and his team conducted scientific research, explored some of the world’s most remote and inaccessible locations, and engaged in environmental education and awareness campaigns. The expedition was designed to highlight the fragility of the earth’s ecosystems and the urgent need for sustainable practices and conservation efforts.



Throughout the journey, Horn and his team faced a range of challenges, including navigating treacherous waters, extreme weather conditions, and encounters with dangerous wildlife. The team completed their mission, traveling over 100,000 nautical miles and visiting 63 countries along the way.

Mike Horn's upcoming & new expedition, named "What's Left," will be carried out onboard Pangaea – now freshly refitted by Sunreef Yachts. The aim of the expedition is to return to the selected destinations after years to assess the impact of environmental changes in the world.



The journey will begin with a trip to the Greenland and Arctic, followed by visits to the Amazon, Patagonia and Antarctica. Exploring North Siberia and Alaska will allow the team to complete comprehensive global research.



Through this expedition, Mike Horn and his team hope to gain a better understanding of the changes that have occurred in these remote areas over the years and raise awareness of the importance of preserving these natural spaces for future generations.

