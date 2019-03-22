Why no Holi for Deepika Padukone?

By Sanskriti Media

Deepika Padukone is not celebrating Holi because she is getting ready to leave for the shoot of her film Chhapaak.

“On the day of Holi, I leave for Chaapak shooting. We start shooting on Monday. So, no celebrations, but a lot of preparations,” she says.

The actress just returned from London after unveiling her statue at Madam Tussaud’s. “It was a very surreal experience. I think when you see yourself on screen on in photographs, it is very different. But this is what you call as having an out of the body experience. Imagine walking into a room and seeing yourself out of your body for the first time. It is an overwhelming and an emotional experience, but it also very weird,” she says.

The actress was present at an awards ceremony, but then she had a point of view. “I don’t think awards are everything and I am saying this at an awards function. But they are definitely very encouraging. The box office is important; awards are also important but then the love of the audience is the most important thing. It is important to leave behind memorable characters. I have done some amazing films and left behind some very memorable characters,” she says.

Deepika was also chosen as the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) and she starts off on that job as well soon. “I agreed because it is important for the youth to really be a part of such organisations or movements that can bring about change. The future is in our hands. In a way, we are responsible for shaping the way the film industry moves forward from now on. It was a very calculated move from my part and the board as well. I read an article recently that I was appointed chairperson because of my status and it is true. I wanted it that way. If one of the most prestigious academies can benefit from my position at the board, so be it. Indian cinema is at the brink of beautiful global recognition if it has not happened already and I want to take it to an all new level,” says the actress.