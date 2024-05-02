12-truck UAE aid convoy enters Gaza Strip as part of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

An Emirati aid convoy entered the Gaza Strip on Wednesday via the Egyptian Rafah crossing as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" to support and relieve the Palestinian people during their current circumstances.

The convoy consists of 12 trucks carrying over 264 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, water and dates.

This brings the total number of aid trucks entering the Strip, as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", to 440 trucks, alleviating the severe conditions faced by the people of Gaza and providing their basic needs.

As of 1st May 2024, the Emirati aid provided to the Palestinian people through "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" exceeded 22,436 tonnes. This aid, transported via 220 cargo planes and three cargo ships, is collected in Al Arish Port before being transported into Gaza through trucks via the Rafah crossing.

The Operation also includes implementing the "Birds of Goodness" operation, which involves aerial drops of humanitarian supplies. Until yesterday, 43 drops have been conducted, delivering a total of 3,000 tonnes of food and relief materials to inaccessible isolated areas in Gaza.

Since its establishment, the field hospital in Gaza has received more than 18,970 cases, with an additional 152 cases evacuated to the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish Port. Additionally, 166 cases have been transferred to the UAE for treatment.

The UAE had established six desalination plants with a production capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, benefiting the Gaza population.

