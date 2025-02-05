7.56 AM Wednesday, 5 February 2025
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 05:41 06:56 12:36 15:44 18:10 19:25
05 February 2025
Advanced
Home

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

Published
By WAM

On February 4-5, the Valdai Discussion Club, in collaboration with the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, holds its fourteenth Middle East Conference.

The Forum is a platform for discussing the issues and challenges facing the world in various fields. The theme of the conference this year is “The Middle East – 2025: Learning Lessons from the Past, Surviving the Present, and Designing the Future”.

The event takes place at the Club’s headquarters in Moscow, located at Tsvetnoy Boulevard, 16/1.

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 5 February 2025 06:37