6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

The sixth UAE aid ship arrived today at Al Arish Port in Egypt, carrying a humanitarian gift from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The aid is set to be delivered to Gaza to support those in need.

The ship was received at Al Arish Port by a delegation including Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC); and Major General Dr. Khaled Megawer, Governor of North Sinai.

As part of the visit, Dr. Al Shamsi and the delegation toured the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, which provides medical care to Palestinians from Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

They toured different hospital departments, learned about services for the injured, and checked on patients' well-being.

The aid ship departed from Al Hamriyah Port in Dubai on 20th January, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to meet the urgent needs of Palestinians in Gaza.

This ship marks the largest aid shipment dispatched under the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 sent as a gift from H.H. Sheikha Fatima to the Palestinian people. It carries 5,800 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food, shelter materials, and medical essentials.

The ship's timely arrival ahead of the holy month of Ramadan ensures that emergency relief reaches Gaza in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The aid efforts have been made possible through contributions from ERC, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Dar Al Ber Society, and Sharjah Charity International.

This humanitarian mission aligns with the expanded phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Gaza, following directives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The operation has been intensified to address the urgent needs of Palestinians in Gaza, ensuring continued relief and support during this difficult time.

