Abdullah bin Zayed attends official mourning ceremony of late Iranian President; conveys UAE President's condolences

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, led the UAE delegation that participated in the official mourning ceremony held today in Tehran to pay tribute to late Iranian President, Dr Ebrahim Raisi; Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian; and their companions, who passed away in a recent helicopter crash.

The delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed included Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mourning ceremony was held at the International Conference Hall in the Iranian capital in the presence of leaders and representatives of several world countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the condolences and sympathies of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, asking Allah Almighty to shower them with His mercy and forgiveness.

During his meeting with Ali Bagheri Kani, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Iran in these difficult circumstances.

Sheikh Abdullah also appreciated the outstanding efforts made by the late Iranian Foreign Minister in support of strengthening relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The UAE Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran earlier today to offer his condolences, where an official reception ceremony was held for His Highness.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.