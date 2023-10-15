Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, over the phone, the successive developments in the Middle East region, ways to reduce escalation and enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of civilians affected by the current crisis.

During the conversation, the two ministers tackled regional and international efforts to open safe corridors to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the importance of regional and international efforts focusing on protecting civilians and providing them with immediate humanitarian aid, in addition to intensifying efforts to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence.

