Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed avenues of developing cooperation across various fields, including development, economy, and investment, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and supports their vision for achieving sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the Azeri foreign minister, noting that the UAE and Azerbaijan share strong and growing relations and that there is a joint commitment to strengthening them across all fronts for the benefit and prosperity of both friendly nations.

The two ministers also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern, with Sheikh Abdullah commending the announcement by the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia of their successful peace negotiations. He stressed the importance of this historic step in achieving security, stability, and development for the peoples of both countries and the wider Caucasus region.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

