Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs received Mohamed Ali Nafti, Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Nafti during their meeting in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance ties across various sectors to serve the mutual interests of both nations and benefit their peoples.

The UAE Top Diplomat reiterated the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Tunisia, expressing his best wishes for continued stability and prosperity for Tunisia and its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia

