Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs over shooting victims

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made a phone call to Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, during which he expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy over the victims of the shooting at Charles University in the Czech capital, Prague, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah wished a speedy a recovery for all the injured, and praised the efforts of the Czech government in providing the necessary care and support to the UAE nationals injured as a result of the incident.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemned this criminal act, reaffirming the UAE's solidarity with the Czech Republic and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence that aim to undermine security and stability of countries and the safety of their peoples.

