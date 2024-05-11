Abdullah bin Zayed denounces statements by Israeli Prime Minister

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, denounced statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that the UAE could participate in the civil administration of the Gaza Strip, under Israeli occupation.

In a statement, His Highness underscored that the Israeli Prime Minister lacks legitimate authority to implement this step, or take any similar measures. Furthermore, the UAE refuses to be involved in any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, His Highness reaffirmed that when a Palestinian government is formed which meets the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, and is distinguished by integrity, competence and independence, the UAE will be fully prepared to provide all forms of support to that government.

