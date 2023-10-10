Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional de-escalation efforts in phone calls with FMs of Italy, Spain

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed ways to stop the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides during two telephone calls with Antonio Tajani, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and José Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain.

The UAE top diplomat reviewed with his Italian and Spanish counterparts the regional and international efforts being made to contain the repercussions of the current situation and protect civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the need to de-escalate the situation and prevent a cycle of violence that would jeopardise the region's security and stability, as well as the safety of its residents.

The top diplomats concurred that ongoing communication and coordination about the current crisis is critical.

