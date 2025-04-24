Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of France discuss strengthening strategic relations

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic.

The meeting, held today in Abu Dhabi, discussed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them across various fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of Jean-Noël Barrot, affirming that the UAE and the French Republic share deep historical ties. H.H. noted that bilateral cooperation is witnessing continuous and sustainable growth across all areas aligned with the two countries’ shared efforts and goals towards achieving sustainable development.

During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed the overall developments in the region, as well as regional and international updates. They explored ways to promote peace and stability and to safeguard international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Trade Affairs.

