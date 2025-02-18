Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Nikos Dendias, Minister of National Defence of Greece, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

During their meeting in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dendias discussed the comprehensive strategic partnership and friendly relations between the UAE and Greece, and ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Dendias also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and reviewed developments in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Nikos Dendias' visit, highlighting the deepening relations and shared commitment between the UAE and Greece to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

