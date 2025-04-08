Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordan's FM discuss enhancing fraternal relations

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation frameworks between the two nations across all fields, based on their strong fraternal ties.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised during the meeting that the two brotherly nations are bound by deep-rooted, historical relations and share a mutual commitment to expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation in all sectors to support their development visions and promote the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

The two sides also discussed the current developments in the Middle East and ways to strengthen regional stability.

They also reviewed the urgent need to resume the truce agreement, reach a ceasefire, secure the release of hostages, and enhance the response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip by providing the necessary aid to civilians in the region.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation, consultation, and coordination on all current challenges, in a manner that contributes to bolstering the foundations of security and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa bin Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.