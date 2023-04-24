9.54 PM Monday, 24 April 2023
Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

Published
By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has praised Saudi Arabia for its crucial role in evacuating Emirati and other foreign citizens from Sudan to their country during a phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi minister for their significant efforts in ensuring the safe evacuation process, which was carried out in collaboration with various countries.

 

 

 