Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, discussed the current regional developments, particularly the situations in Syria and Lebanon, during a phone call today.

During the call, the two top diplomats also addressed several issues of mutual interest related to the strategic relations and comprehensive partnership between the two friendly countries, especially in the cultural and economic fields.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.