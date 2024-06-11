Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 'international conference on emergency humanitarian response in Gaza'; calls for international humanitarian effort to rescue Palestinian people

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs led the UAE delegation at the ‘international conference on emergency humanitarian response in Gaza’, which commenced today at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea in Jordan.

The conference is jointly organised by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United Nations.

The conference convened at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in the presence of several heads of state, government leaders, and heads of international humanitarian and relief organisations.

The UAE delegation included, alongside H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Foreign Minister for Development Affairs and International Organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah attended the conference sessions, including the speeches delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and António Guterres.

The UAE Top Diplomat praised the invitation of King Abdullah II, President El-Sisi, and Guterres to hold this conference, emphasising the importance of creating an active, influential, and sustainable international action to assist the fraternal Palestinian people.

In his speech, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah drew attention to the significance of this conference, which, he said, comes at a time when the Middle East is experiencing tension and instability, leading to a humanitarian crisis affecting more than 2.3 million Palestinians today, which necessitates the development of an effective and sustainable international humanitarian response to this human disaster.

Sheikh Abdullah added that the UAE is firmly committed to standing by the Palestinian people and providing the necessary humanitarian support in every possible way by land, sea, and air, to alleviate their suffering.

He emphasised that collective international action is the key to addressing this escalating humanitarian crisis, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to working with all relevant parties in the international community to provide the necessary humanitarian relief to the brotherly Palestinian people swiftly, safely, and sustainably.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the conference's objectives, which aim to identify effective mechanisms and steps for humanitarian response and the operational and logistical needs supporting this path, which would contribute to a unified response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He also praised the UN's support for the conference, noting the importance of empowering UN humanitarian organisations to fulfill their responsibilities toward this humanitarian crisis in a way that would contribute to preventing further suffering for the Gaza's residents.

The UAE top diplomat pointed out the UN's significant role in coordinating with active parties in the international community to find a serious political prospect for resuming negotiations to achieve comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

He also stressed the urgent need for regional and international efforts to end extremism, tension, and violence in the region and to promote a path toward peace, stability, and development for the benefit of its peoples.

