Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Secretary of State on sidelines of 'Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza' Conference

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, on the sidelines of the“Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” Conference, held at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre in the Dead Sea, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The two top diplomats discussed a number of issues related to the conference's agenda, as well as regional and international diplomatic efforts and endeavours to reach a ceasefire, protect all civilians, and provide adequate and sustainable humanitarian response to the civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the proposals of US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which were recently announced and resulted in the adoption by the UN Security Council yesterday (Monday) of a US-drafted resolution based on these proposals.

His Highness reiterated the importance of dealing seriously and positively with these efforts to stop the escalation, protect the lives of all civilians, and alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis suffered by the civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting was attended by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs.

