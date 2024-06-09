Abdullah bin Zayed, New Zealand’s FM discuss bilateral ties over phone

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Winston Peters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ministers reviewed the paths of joint cooperation between the UAE and New Zealand and the prospects for advancing them in all sectors, including economic, trade and renewable energy.

The two sides also discussed the two countries' efforts to reach a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which will open up promising prospects for cooperation in many development fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the distinguished relations between the UAE and New Zealand, noting to a common desire and will from the two friendly countries to further strengthen them in all areas to serve their mutual interests and benefit their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah and Peters also discussed a number of issues of common interest, as well as developments on the regional and international arenas and in the Middle East region.

