Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional developments

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, cooperation relations between the two countries during a phone call.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister reviewed bilateral ties to serve their mutual interests and promote the prosperity and well-being of their peoples.

During the call, they also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza, and exchanged views on a range of regional issues.

