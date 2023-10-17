Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Session in Muscat

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the

GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Session, which convened in Muscat today to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed that the GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Session underscores the importance of collective multilateral action in addressing the current and unprecedented crisis taking place in the Middle East region. The urgent priority now is to protect civilians from the repercussions of this crisis, and to work urgently to provide safe humanitarian corridors to deliver humanitarian relief and medical aid to them, as well as enable relief organisations to perform their tasks and duties towards civilians, H.H. added.

H.H. indicated that the current crisis has confirmed beyond any doubt that extremism, violence and hatred have been and will remain the greatest threat to the security and stability of the region and the peace of its people, and this “scourge” must be confronted with all determination and work to calm the situation and end the escalating tension and violence in order to restore the security and stability of the region and revive hopes and aspirations of its people for a secure, stable and prosperous future.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s longstanding and firm position in supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The GCC Ministerial Council’s Extraordinary Session, which was called for at the request of Oman, the current Chairman of GCC, and after consultation and coordination with member states, aims to conduct discussions and consultations on the latest developments in the region.

