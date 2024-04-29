Abdullah bin Zayed participates in six-party Arab Ministerial meeting with Blinken in Riyadh

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, participated in the six-party Arab Ministerial meeting alongside US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

The meeting also included His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Hussein Al-Sheikh, Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Executive Committee.

Convened today on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, the session delved into the evolving situation in the Middle East region, particularly focusing on the Gaza Strip, its humanitarian and security implications, endeavours to secure a lasting ceasefire, and strategies to uphold regional and international peace and security.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed underscored the pressing challenges confronting the Middle East, emphasising the need for heightened regional and international collaboration in bolstering the comprehensive peace process based on the two-state solution.

He emphasised the imperative of achieving a sustainable ceasefire and preventing the escalation of conflict in the region, highlighting the paramount importance of countering extremism, mitigating tensions, curbing escalating violence, safeguarding civilian lives, and facilitating the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza Strip through secure corridors.

Moreover, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s steadfast commitment to advancing regional and global peace and stability, as well as its earnest endeavour to foster cooperative ties with diverse nations to foster development and prosperity for all peoples.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.