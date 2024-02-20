Abdullah bin Zayed pays working visit to Federal Republic of Germany

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has paid a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The visit comes within the framework of the keenness to strengthen the relations of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and the Germany, in addition to discussing a number of files of common interest and the latest developments in the Middle East, as well as all regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Jens Plötner, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Federal Chancellor, and a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag), headed by Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee.

The two meetings discussed the friendship relations and comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany, and ways to develop areas of bilateral cooperation to serve the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah also reviewed with Jens Plötner and members of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the German Parliament the paths of cooperation and the available opportunities to enhance it in several sectors, expressing his pride in the distinguished UAE-German friendship relations.

He also discussed with Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, the cooperation relations and comprehensive strategic partnership and ways to develop them to support the development goals of the two countries. The two sides also discussed aspects of enhancing the frameworks of bilateral cooperation in a number of fields.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his happiness at his visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, stressing that the two countries are linked by strong and developed relations based on the foundations of understanding, cooperation, mutual respect and common interests.

He pointed out that the UAE-German comprehensive strategic partnership embodies the depth and strength of this relationship and the continuous keenness to deepen and develop the frameworks of joint cooperation to support their development plans.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Jens Plötner, Annalena Baerbock, and the delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag headed by Chairman Michael Roth, also discussed the current developments in the region, foremost of which is the crisis in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings and its security and humanitarian repercussions.

During the meetings, the UAE Foreign Minister underscored the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts to reach a sustainable ceasefire and provide an urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the Palestinian people.

He affirmed that the current crisis in the region requires strengthening multilateral work to address its repercussions, pointing out that the UAE is committed to cooperating with all active parties in the international community to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region and provide protection for all civilians.

He also stressed the need to avoid escalating the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the importance of combining efforts to enhance the global response to the humanitarian conditions suffered by the Palestinian people, and work to secure sufficient relief and medical aid to meet their needs and alleviate their suffering.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed renewed his emphasis on the importance of finding a stern political solution to resume negotiations with the aim of achieving comprehensive peace based on the "two-state solution", stressing that the peoples of the region are looking forward to security, stability, development and prosperity.

Within the framework of the working visit, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Dr. Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor and German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, where the two sides reviewed the economic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them within the framework of the UAE-German comprehensive strategic partnership.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with a number of German businessmen and CEOs of German companies, and discussed with them aspects of cooperation in the fields of economy and the environment, which offer attractive opportunities for establishing investment partnerships that support development plans and programmes in both countries.

In addition, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs hosted a reception for Emirati students studying in the Federal Republic of Germany, a number of Emiratis who are receiving treatment in Germany, as well as several Germans who have lived in the UAE.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted his keenness to provide all forms of support and care for them throughout their study period at German educational institutions.

The meetings and reception were attended by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Head of International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.

