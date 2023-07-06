Abdullah bin Zayed, Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs discuss promoting cooperation

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call with Enrique Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines, discussed the prospects for further expanding cooperation across all sectors.

The two sides reviewed their collaboration in combatting climate change, especially with the UAE being host of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the strong ties that the UAE and the Philippines share, highlighting their keenness to further cement them to serve their common interests and drive sustainable development to benefit their peoples.

He also lauded the tireless efforts made by UAE residents from the Philippines across various sectors.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.