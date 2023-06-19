Abdullah bin Zayed, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister exchange congratulations on embassies' work resumption

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, exchanged congratulations on resuming the work of both countries' embassies on Monday.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed this vital step, which establishes a new stage of cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Qatar, and affirms the depth of brotherly relations between the two countries and their peoples.

During a phone call, the officials discussed fraternal relations and means of strengthening cooperation to achieve their mutual interests. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern, in addition to regional and international developments.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.