Abdullah bin Zayed receives Bahraini FM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, held today at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Bahraini Foreign Minister and discussed with him fraternal relations between the two countries and aspects of joint cooperation, and ways to enhance it across various domains.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the ever-developing deep-rooted UAE-Bahrain ties which constitute a cornerstone in Gulf and Arabic joint action.

He reaffirmed the UAE's keenness to develop cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain in all fields, to support the two countries' developmental goals and consolidate a bright future for their peoples.

The two ministers discussed several issues of common concern related to joint Gulf action, and reviewed recent developments in the region, especially the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the ongoing joint cooperation and coordination between the two countries, highlighting their mutual vision towards consolidating the pillars of safety and security in the region.

He emphasised the need for increased cooperation to address regional challenges and contain threats to stability, security, and safety.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held a luncheon in honour of Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs.

