Abdullah bin Zayed receives Egypt's FM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi Dr Badr Abdel Ati, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two top diplomats discussed enhancing the fraternal relations between the two countries and various aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly in key sectors that support their plans for comprehensive and sustainable development.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the deep-rooted brotherly ties between the UAE and Egypt and the two countries’ keenness to seize all available opportunities to support and enhance this distinguished relationship for the benefit and prosperity of their peoples.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of shared interest and the latest developments in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

They addressed the importance of intensifying efforts to resume the truce agreement, reach a ceasefire, and secure the release of hostages. They also reviewed ways to strengthen the response to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and ensure the urgent, safe, and unobstructed delivery of adequate humanitarian aid to its population.

Both sides affirmed their commitment to continuing brotherly consultation and coordination between the two countries on all crises and challenges facing the region.

