Abdullah bin Zayed receives Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Annalena Baerbock, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, developments in the Middle East region and their security and humanitarian repercussions.

This came as Sheikh Abdullah received Minister Annalena Baerbock at a business dinner in Abu Dhabi, where they reviewed de-escalation efforts in the region.

The two officials deliberated on regional and international efforts made to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in a safe and sustainable manner that meets their urgent needs and contributes to alleviating their suffering.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the priority to protect all civilians and enhance humanitarian response to meet the needs of the people of Gaza. He also underscored the importance of strengthening the efforts of the global community to end extremism, tension and violence in the region.

During their meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Baerbock also discussed bilateral cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

They further reviewed aspects of the UAE-Germany joint cooperation in a number of sectors, including economic, trade, investment, food security, science and advanced technology, as well as climate, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), to be held in Expo City Dubai between 30th November and 12th December.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Minister Annalena Baerbock, highlighting the two countries' keenness to promote their partnership across all fields in a way that supports their development goals.

The meeting was attended by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment.

