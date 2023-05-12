Abdullah bin Zayed, Singaporean Senior Minister discuss strengthening ties

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies in Singapore, and discussed means of enhancing bilateral and strategic relations between the UAE and Singapore across various sectors.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi yesterday, Sheikh Abdullah and Shanmugaratnam reviewed opportunities to strengthen partnerships between the UAE and Singapore in education and scientific research as well as economic and trade relations.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Singaporean senior official and emphasised the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation and partnership with Singapore for the benefit of their peoples.

The meeting was followed by a dinner hosted by Sheikh Abdullah in honour of Shanmugaratnam and the delegation accompanying him. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, were also present at the meeting.

