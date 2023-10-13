Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in region over phone

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a telephone conversation with Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, the latest developments in the region and efforts towards de-escalation and protection of civilians.

They also touched on the humanitarian fallout of the crisis, and efforts to provide safe passage routes to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to civilians.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.