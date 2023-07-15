Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes visit to UAE

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has left the UAE after his official visit to the country, during which he held friendly talks with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, bid farewell to the Prime Minister at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.

He was also seen-off by Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

