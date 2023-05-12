Ahmed bin Mohammed attends King Charles III's Coronation reception hosted by the British Embassy in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today attended a reception hosted by the British Embassy in Dubai to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Edward Hobart, British Ambassador to the UAE, and His Excellency Simon Penney, British Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates.



On the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III as the King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Sheikh Ahmed highlighted the strong historic ties that bind the UAE and the UK and wished prosperity and progress to the UK and its people. He also expressed the hope that the two countries will continue to strengthen partnerships in various spheres in ways that serve the interests of the people of both nations.



Expressing his appreciation for the UAE leadership’s commitment to deep ties with the UK, the British Consul General said King Charles holds the UAE in high esteem, a country which he has visited eight times, including, most recently in November 2016. He hailed the robust relationship the two countries have forged over the years through constructive cooperation in various fields.

During the reception, HH Sheikh Ahmed viewed a painting that highlights key milestones in King Charles’ life.

The reception was attended by senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and business leaders.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.