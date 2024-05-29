Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Yemen Prime Minister session

Yemen’s Prime Minister says his country or its people will not cede ground to those who seek to impose foreign ideologies

During a plenary session at the Arab Media Forum, Dr. Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak thanks the UAE and Saudi Arabia for their efforts to find a lasting solution to the war in Yemen

Dr. Bin Mubarak urges regional media to help expose narratives built by the Houthi rebel group and highlight their subversive campaign in the Red Sea



Yemen’s Prime Minister His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak, today spoke at a plenary session on the opening day of the 22nd Arab Media Forum. Addressing the AMF audience, he said the Yemeni people have a just cause they are committed to despite all the hardships and problems they continue to encounter amid a protracted conflict and would never be subjugated by those who dared to impose the ideologies or doctrines of outsiders on them.



During a discussion titled ‘Future of Yemen’, Dr. Bin Mubarak expressed his gratitude to the UAE and Saudi Arabia for their efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict. The Yemeni people earnestly desire for peace and deserve better than war and suffering, he said.



Dr. Bin Mubarak said Yemen was inspired by its rich history and civilisation and this was why its people are not fazed despite the difficulties they have endured, he added. Yemen was the cradle of Arab civilisation, he emphasised at the outset. The session was moderated by Zeina Yazigi, TV presenter, Asharq.



The challenges Yemen faced today could overshadow its tomorrow unless the root causes were addressed, Dr. Bin Mubarak said. Different approaches had tried to arrive at solutions, including some that only sought to respond to the humanitarian situation but the fact remained that the root causes had been left unattended.



The situation in the country had become problematic because a group that considers itself a religious outfit driven by ideologies foreign to Yemen was trying to impose agendas framed elsewhere onto the people, he said. Yemen enjoys an important strategic location on the map and a significant portion of the world’s maritime trade is today hindered by the Houthis’ subversive activities in the Red Sea, Dr. Bin Mubarak said. Regional media could play a very important role in finding solutions for Yemen’s crisis by unmasking the Houthis’ real intentions and exposing their wrong narratives, he added.



Empowering a strong government would help change the situation on the ground, he said. He pointed out that the Houthi rebels had disrupted oil exports from Yemen since 2022, dealing a big blow to the economy. The Riyadh Agreement had put a roadmap for peace on the table, but the Houthis had disregarded it as they had done on several other occasions, he added.









