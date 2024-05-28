Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Yemen on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met with His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Prime Minister of Yemen, on the sidelines of the opening day of the 22nd Arab Media Forum organised as part of the Arab Media Summit.



During the meeting, they discussed the pivotal role of media in fostering awareness and supporting development initiatives. They also emphasised the importance of pan-Arab cooperation to develop a unified stance on regional issues and global matters affecting the region.

The discussions also highlighted the influential role of media in promoting stability, peace, tolerance, and dialogue; and stressed the need to foster a new generation of skilled journalists equipped to propagate positive values, uphold national principles, and counter destructive ideologies.



Sheikh Ahmed conveyed his heartfelt wishes for Yemen's progress and stability. Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its leadership and praised the Arab Media Summit's role in aligning media with regional aspirations.



The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Executive Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, along with a number of senior officials.





