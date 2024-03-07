Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with the French ambassador to the UAE

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), met with His Excellency Nicolas Niemtchinow, the French Ambassador to the UAE, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai.



The meeting explored ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and France across various spheres. Key topics of discussion included deepening sporting ties and exchange of expertise in hosting major sports events, training of athletes and the development of sports venues and facilities.



The meeting also discussed the UAE leadership’s strong support for the advancement of sports, which has had a positive impact on the growth of the Olympic movement in the country and raised the global competitiveness of the nation’s athletes.



The meeting also touched on France’s preparations to host the Summer Olympic Games later this year. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed extended his sincere wishes for the successful organisation of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games to be held from 26 July to 11 August, 2024, and the Paralympic Games, set to take place from 28 August to 8 September, in Paris. The city will be hosting the Olympics for the third time after 1900 and 1924.



The French ambassador expressed his admiration for the UAE's comprehensive progress across various fields and its forward-thinking development strategy. He affirmed France's keenness to strengthen mutual ties in various areas.



The meeting was also attended by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and His Excellency Faris Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee.









