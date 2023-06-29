Al Azhar commends UAE's response to burning of Holy Quran

Al Azhar has commended UAE's condemnation of burning copies of the Holy Quran in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, and the Emirati Ministry of Foreign Affairs' summoning of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, to denounce his government allowing extremists to perpetrate such an extremist act.

In a statement released today, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif expressed its appreciation for this honorable Emirati stance, calling in the same context for the mobilisation of resolve to defend the Holy Quran and the sanctities of Muslims.

Islam's most prestigious institution also urged Islamic countries to take similar and clear positions to express their rejection of such acts that will only fuel fanaticism and hatred. and spread evil and conflict.

