Al Marar discusses avenues of cooperation with Iranian Foreign Minister

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, conducted an official visit to the Iranian capital Tehran, during which he met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs; and Dr. Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, wherein they discussed various issues of common interest.

During the meeting, the officials discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran and ways to expand cooperation to achieve shared interests and promote regional stability and prosperity.

The officials also exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

